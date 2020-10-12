LeBron James, Anthony Davis lead LA Lakers to dominant title-clinching win over Miami Heat

Orlando [USA], October 12 (ANI): The 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers have attained basketball immortality as they have captured the 2020 NBA title with a win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

LeBron James led the way with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, Anthony Davis finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and three assists while dominating defensively and Rajon Rondo (19), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17) and Danny Green (11) combined for 47 points.

For Miami, Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 25 points (on 10-for-15 shooting) while Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder scored 12 points apiece. Duncan Robinson, who scored 10 points, was the only other Heat player to finish in double figures.



And in the process, the Los Angeles Lakers have rewritten the history books.

In winning the 2020 NBA title, the Lakers franchise now has won 17 championships, tying the Boston Celtics for most titles in league history. Since moving to Los Angeles in 1960, the Lakers have won 11 championships, which leads the league in that span. A 17th banner will soon hang in the Staples Center.

Make that four championships and four Finals MVPs in 17 years for LeBron James, who has exceeded the lofty expectations placed upon him as an 18-year-old rookie in 2003. LeBron and teammate Danny Green become the third and fourth players to win a championship with three different teams and James becomes the first player in league history to win Finals MVP for three different franchises.

Now, only Michael Jordan (6) has more Finals MVP trophies than James.

That LeBron is still performing at this level at 35 is a reminder to cherish these moments in watching him because he is the definition of a generational talent. (ANI)

