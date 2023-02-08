LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become NBA's all-time scoring leader

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): LeBron James became the National Basketball Association's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points.

James made a step-back jump for his 36th point of the evening and the 38,388th of his career with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Crypto.com Arena erupted in loud jubilation at James' new record of 38,388 points, and he threw his arms up in relief.



The 38-year-old James accomplished the feat in his 20th season. Abdul-Jabbar's record stood for almost 40 years, when he set the old mark on April 5 in 1984 - nine months before James was born.

It's the latest, and arguably greatest, accolade in a glittering career for 'King James' - a fitting moniker for a player who, at a remarkable 38 years of age, continues to have a powerful impact on the game of basketball.

The game was stopped with Abdul-Jabbar and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joining James on the court.

"I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful", Olympics.com quoted James saying to the crowd at Crypto.com Arena.

"You guys are one of a kind. To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as great as Kareem, it means so much to me. It's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to the captain," he added.

"To my beautiful wife, my daughter, my two boys, my friends... Man, everybody that's ever been a part of this run with me the last 20-plus years, I just want to say I thank you so much 'cause I wouldn't be me without y'all," James said.

James finished with 38 points, seven boards, three assists and three steals as the Lakers lost 133-130. (ANI)