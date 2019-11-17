Lee Cheuk Yiu clinches Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong, Nov 17 (ANI): Honk Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu lifted the men's singles title of the Hong Kong Open here on Sunday.

Yiu defeated Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the title clash 16-21, 21-10, 22-20 that lasted for 77 minutes.

In the semifinal-match, Yiu outclassed India's Kidambi Srikanth 21-9, 25-23 on Saturday. On the other hand, Ginting thrashed Jonatan Christie 22-20, 13-21, 21-18 in the semifinal to reach the final.

Earlier in the day, China's Chen Yu Fei bagged the women's singles title after defeating Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 21-18, 13-21, 21-13. (ANI)

