Lewis Hamilton becomes second most successful player in Formula One

Texas [US], Nov 04 (ANI): Becoming the second most successful player in Formula One history, UK racer, Lewis Hamilton, on Sunday clinched his sixth world title at US Grand Prix.

"Still we rise guys, still we rise. Thank you so much, guys - we did an incredible job... I can't believe it," Sputnik quoted Hamilton as saying.

The Mercedes racer, Hamilton, finished the US Grand Prix second, behind his teammate Valtteri Bottas of Finland at Circuit of the Americas. Meanwhile, Dutch racer Max Verstappen was third.

Before the match, Hamilton was in a need of four points to become the second-best player. He surpassed the legendary five-time champion, Argentina's Juan Manuel Fangio, and is now behind only to the seven-time champion, Germany's Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton won five out of six world titles (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019) with Mercedes.

He won his first championship as a pilot of McLaren back in 2008. (ANI)