Lewis Hamilton triumphs in French Grand Prix

Le Castellet [France], June 23 (ANI): The reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton on Sunday continued his run of form as he came out victorious in the 2019 French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard.

The win also marked Hamilton's sixth triumph in eight races this season.

The Mercedes driver Hamilton, who achieved pole position on Saturday, took advantage of the jump start and he was able to convert it into something substantial as he crossed the line 18 seconds early of his teammate Valtteri Bottas. This resulted in Mercedes' eighth consecutive win of 2019.

Meanwhile, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc fought a lone battle but settled for the third position. He gave a tough fight to Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in the final two laps but the latter outclassed Leclerc to finish at the second position.

Another Ferrari driver and Leclerc's teammate Sebastian Vettel has a poor qualifying session on Saturday. As a result, he finished fifth. However, Vettel secured the fastest lap and the bonus point that comes with it. Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz finished in fourth and sixth place, respectively.

Carlos teammate and McLaren driver Lando Norris could have ended at seventh but due to a late hydraulics issue, he slipped into the clutches of Daniel Ricciardo, who eventually finished at seventh. Norris ended after Kimi Raikkonen and Nico Hulkenberg at the 10th position.

The final sequence of points can change as after the race stewards confirmed that they would be investigating the incident between Norris and Ricciardo, Formula1 reported.

Now the teams will head for the Austrian Grand Prix in Austria from June 28 to 30. (ANI)

