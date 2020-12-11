Lewis Hamilton will race at Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 11 (ANI): World champion Lewis Hamilton will race in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after recovering from coronavirus, the Mercedes confirmed on Thursday.

Hamilton missed the Sakhir Grand Prix but the FIA and Mercedes both confirmed that he had passed a number of negative Covid-19 tests after completing a 10-day quarantine period in Bahrain.



George Russell, who replaced Hamilton last week and came agonizingly close to a shock victory, will return to his Williams team.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Fl Team is pleased to confirm that Lewis Hamilton will drive for the team in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix," the Formula 1 team said in a statement.

"Lewis tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday prior to completion of his self-isolation period in Bahrain. This enabled him to travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, and he tested negative on arrival. Lewis has therefore completed the protocols required by the FIA for his entry to the paddock tomorrow and will be able to take part in the race weekend. George Russell will return to Williams Racing for the final event of the 2020 season," it added. (ANI)

