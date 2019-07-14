Lewis Hamilton wins sixth British Grand Prix

Atlanta [US], July 14 (ANI): Lewis Hamilton scripted a thrilling victory in the Silverstone circuit to win his sixth British Grand Prix, his seventh victory in ten races in 2019.

Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas looked all set for victory, but a safety car intervention helped Hamilton to seal the victory, CNN reported.

Bottas had an early lead from pole position and he fought off Hamilton's challenge in the starting laps. Hamilton somehow managed to edge ahead in the race later and from there he controlled the race.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc achieved the third place and he had a close fight with Red Bull racing's Max Verstappen.

Pierre Gasly of Red Bull racing finished at the fourth spot whereas Verstappen finished at the fifth spot.

This victory has helped Hamilton to stay 39 points clear of Bottas at the top of the driver standings. Hamilton also secured the bonus point for fastest lap.

Mclaren's Carlos Sainz, finished at the sixth spot. Renault's Daniel Ricciardo achieved the seventh position whereas Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari finished at the eight spot.

Daniil Kvyat of Scuderia Torro Rosso Honda achieved the ninth position whereas Nico Hulkenberg finished at the tenth spot. (ANI)

