Lockdown 4.0: Anjum Moudgil welcomes Centre's decision to reopen sports complexes, stadiums

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Indian Rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil on Sunday welcomed the government's decision to reopen the sports complexes and stadiums, saying that it will help athletes to maintain their fitness.

"We just got the news that the stadiums will be open for the athletes to train without the spectators. I think it is a really good decision by the government for the athletes so that they can train well and keep themselves fit," Moudgil said in a statement.

"Also, we will be making sure that all the athletes follow the protocols of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and keeping the place hygienic. This will make sure that athletes are prepared well for any competition coming this year and also the Tokyo Olympic," she added.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed," MHA said in the release. (ANI)

