Looking forward to upcoming competitions: Lovlina Borgohain

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 13 (ANI): Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, was felicitated by Assam Olympic Association and Assam Amateur Boxing Association on Friday. The boxer said she is now looking forward to upcoming competitions and wishes to get better with each passing event.

"Looking forward to upcoming competitions. In my semi-final bout at Olympics, I identified my weaknesses, so am working on them now," Lovlina said at the felicitation event.

The felicitation took place in Guwahati, where the boxer was conferred accolades, 'Gamosa' (traditional Assamese stole), and a reward.



Earlier on Thursday, Lovlina received a grand welcome at the Guwahati airport from the state government. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the airport to receive her. Taking to Twitter, he said that the boxer has ignited a billion dreams with her success in Olympics.

Lovlina took the bronze medal after she lost the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the Olympics. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish boxer as she stamped her dominance.

Meanwhile, Lovlina on Wednesday enjoyed home-style Assamese food after more than a year along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. In a video posted on Twitter, Lovlina could be seen eating along with the former Chief Minister of Assam in his house. (ANI)



