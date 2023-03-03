Love watching volleyball: Kerala Blasters FC manager Ivan Vukomanovic attends Prime Volleyball League match

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 3 (ANI): As the Kochi Blue Spikers played their final game of the second season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Regional Sports Centre, Kochi on Wednesday against Mumbai Meteors, all eyes were on whether the home team will be able to finish their campaign on a high note.

With a 4-1 win, Kochi ended Mumbai's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals and managed to give the Kochi crowd a night to remember. Among the Kochi supporters in the stadium on Wednesday, was also a familiar face for all Kerala sports fans - the Kerala Blasters FC manager Ivan Vukomanovic.

During the match, Ivan praised the sporting culture of Kerala and also talked about the reasons for his love for volleyball.



"It's an excellent atmosphere here. We know Kochi has a big fanbase when it comes to sports. It is a big part of the city's community and it gives the city and the state an identity that everyone can follow and makes you grow into better human beings," the football manager said.

"Sports are very important in part of growing up. I like seeing children growing up and watching these kinds of sports. It gives you something while you are growing up in becoming humans," he added.

The Serbian also added that he is fond of volleyball because of how massive the sport is back in his country. "I am loving watching volleyball. Volleyball is a huge part in my home country. Our national men's team and women's team are still one of the bests. We have all the important medals in global competitions. I like watching it because it is a clear, clean sport with many combinations. I love the sport," he said.

On being asked if he would love to try and play a game of volleyball against the top-level athletes at the Prime Volleyball League, Ivan replied: "I would love to play. I have spent so many years as a football player. It has been so many years of physical exhaustion, so I can try and play volleyball, but I don't know what the result would be (laughs)."(ANI)

