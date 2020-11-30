Loving life: Grosjean thanks supporters for messages

Riffa [Baharain], November 30 (ANI): Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean is recovering well and said he is 'loving life' after the horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Haas driver also thanked his supporters for their message and tweeted, "Thank you so much for all your messages. Loving life."

Earlier in the day, Haas said that Grosjean, who is being treated at Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) hospital, will be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

Grosjean is currently being treated for the burns sustained on the back of both his hands. He suffered minor injuries after his car struck a barrier and caught fire.

Grosjean will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix as Haas announced Brazil's Pietro Fittipaldi as his replacement.



Fittipaldi is set to make his Formula 1 debut with Haas at the Bahrain International Circuit on December 6.

Fittipaldi has attended the majority of Formula 1 races this season in his test and reserve driver role with the team -- holding a career resume which includes a Formula V8 3.5 Championship title and several starts in IndyCar Series competition.

Grandson of two-time FIA Formula 1 World Champion and double Indy 500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi, Pietro has tested previously with Haas F1 Team in its VF-18 in 2018 and the VF-19 in 2019. Friday's opening practice sessions in Bahrain will mark the first time behind the wheel of the VF-20 this season for Fittipaldi.

Fittipaldi is excited to make his Formula 1 debut this weekend.

"Most importantly I'm happy Romain (Grosjean) is safe and healthy. We're all very happy his injuries are relatively minor after such a huge incident. Obviously, it's not an ideal set of circumstances to get my first opportunity to compete in Formula 1, but I'm extremely grateful to Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for their faith in putting me behind the wheel this weekend," said Fittipaldi. (ANI)

