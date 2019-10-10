Lovlina Borgohain books semifinal berth in AIBA Women's World Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Poland's Karolina Koszewska in the 69-kg quarterfinals of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

Borgohain thrashed her opponent by 4-1 to qualify for the semi-finals and also secured India's fourth medal in the tournament.

The 2018 bronze medalist Borgohain piled on relentless pressure on her opponent and ended up winning the match quite easily.

Earlier in the day, Mary Kom defeated Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia 5-0 in the quarter-final bout of the 51 kg division. Kom had assured herself an eighth World Championships medal.

India's Jamuna Boro also entered the semifinal of the tournament after defeating Ursula Gottlob of Germany 4-1. (ANI)

