Lovlina Borgohain enters quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 9 (ANI): India's Lovlina Borgohain progressed to the quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday.

Borgohain outclassed Morocco's Oumayma Bel Ahbib 5-0 in the 69-kg category.

The 2018 bronze medalist Borgohain piled on relentless pressure on her opponent and ended up winning the match quite easily.

With this win, five Indians have entered the quarter-finals of the Championships.

"TOPSAthlete and 2018 bronze medalist @LovlinaBorgoha1 advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women's World #Boxing Championships in 69 kg after a 5-0 win over Oumayma Bel Ahbib. 5 Indians are in QFs. @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @BFI_official #KheloIndia," SAI Media tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Jamuna Bora also entered the quarter-finals in the 54-kg category after defeating Algerian Ouidad Sfouh 5-0.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports congratulated Bora on entering the quarter-finals of the tournament.

"Powerful Boxing by Jamuna Boro as she defeats Ouidad Sfouh of Algeria by 5-0 score to advance into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Boxing Championships in 54 kg. #PunchMeinHaiDum," Rijiju tweeted.



On Tuesday, six-time World Champion Mary Kom thrashed Jutmas Jitpong of Thailand by 5-0 in the Women's World Boxing Championship and moved into the quarterfinals of the tournament here on Tuesday. (ANI)

