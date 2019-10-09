Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain enters quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:25 IST

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 9 (ANI): India's Lovlina Borgohain progressed to the quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday.
Borgohain outclassed Morocco's Oumayma Bel Ahbib 5-0 in the 69-kg category.
The 2018 bronze medalist Borgohain piled on relentless pressure on her opponent and ended up winning the match quite easily.
With this win, five Indians have entered the quarter-finals of the Championships.
"TOPSAthlete and 2018 bronze medalist @LovlinaBorgoha1 advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women's World #Boxing Championships in 69 kg after a 5-0 win over Oumayma Bel Ahbib. 5 Indians are in QFs. @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @BFI_official #KheloIndia," SAI Media tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Jamuna Bora also entered the quarter-finals in the 54-kg category after defeating Algerian Ouidad Sfouh 5-0.
Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports congratulated Bora on entering the quarter-finals of the tournament.
"Powerful Boxing by Jamuna Boro as she defeats Ouidad Sfouh of Algeria by 5-0 score to advance into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Boxing Championships in 54 kg. #PunchMeinHaiDum," Rijiju tweeted.

On Tuesday, six-time World Champion Mary Kom thrashed Jutmas Jitpong of Thailand by 5-0 in the Women's World Boxing Championship and moved into the quarterfinals of the tournament here on Tuesday. (ANI)

