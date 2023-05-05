Lucknow brace for grand launch of Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2023

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Jupiter Hall of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital Lucknow, is all set to witness the grand launch of the third edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) Uttar Pradesh 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti on Friday.

The Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath will be the Chief Guest at the meticulously planned one-hour forty minute (1.40 hrs) event along with the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Anurag Thakur.

The KIUG Uttar Pradesh 2022 launch ceremony will witness the unveiling of the games Logo, Anthem, Jersey, Mascot and Torch in order, in what will be a high-tech event infused with cultural elements and interspersed with speeches of attending dignitaries. Among other dignitaries expected to grace the occasion are Nisith Pramanik, Honourable Minister of State, Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India, Girish Chandra Yadav, Honourable Sports Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Durga Shankar Mishra, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh.



Professor Suranjan Das, President, Association of Indian Universities and Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS, Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India, are also expected to be present along with eminent sportspersons from the state.

Speaking ahead of the event, Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Sports & Youth Welfare, PRD, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, said, "We look forward to this momentous occasion for the state when a multi-sport event of this scale is being organised for the first time ever. Under the visionary guidance of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, we are confident of hosting the most successful KIUG event ever. The Chief Minister's vision for sports and sportspersons of the state has brought about a sea-change among the youth here who are today earning laurels for the country with increasing regularity on the international stage. These games are in further pursuance of that vision."

Following the unveilings, the Chief Minister, UP, is also expected to flag off four canters which will accompany four torch relays across the length and breadth of India's largest state, before returning back to the capital on the day of the opening ceremony on May 25, 2023.

The 12-day-long games will be held in the cities of Varanasi, Noida, and Gorakhpur, besides the state capital of Lucknow and Delhi as mentioned earlier. The Kabaddi competition begins in Noida on May 23, 2023, while a few others begin at the various venues on May 24, 2023, as well. (ANI)

