Magnus Carlsen beats Ian Nepomniachtchi to win his 5th World Chess Championship title

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI): Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen on Friday won the 2021 FIDE World Chess Championship after beating GM Ian Nepomniachtchi with the black pieces in Dubai.

The defending champion retained his chess title by winning the 11th game of the 14-game series. The challenger from Russia made another big blunder and eventually lost his fourth game, setting the final score to 7.5-3.5 in favour of Carlsen.

Carlsen, 31, has now won five world titles in a row, taking the first in 2013.



"I am very happy of course. I did not expect it to go quite like this. I think it was a very good professional performance overall. I have no regrets at all, just very satisfied," Magnus Carlsen was quoted as saying by the International Chess Federation after the match.

Nepomniachtchi after the match said: "The outcome... The good news is that it was almost nothing about chess. But the match consists of many aspects: not only chess preparation but also physical, psychological."

"The level of these blunders is below some bad examples of pathetic shape," the Russian added. (ANI)

