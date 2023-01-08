Maharashtra State Olympic Games: Nagpur's Joshi sisters finish on top in Triathlon

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], January 8 (ANI): Nagpur's Joshi sisters Snehal and Sanjana once again proved their dominance in the Triathlon events in the state, clinching the gold and silver medals respectively in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games 2023 here at the Balewadi Stadium here on Saturday.



The Joshi sisters, who had last year competed in the Asian Triathlon Cup in Nepal, trailed Pune's Manasi Mohite after the swimming and cycling rounds but took charge in the 5000m road run to push the local favourite to the third spot.



Wardha's Angad Ingalekar topped the men's triathlon standings ahead of Pune's Parth Mirge and Kolhapur's Hrishikesh Patil.



In Aurangabad, which is hosting the fencing competition, local favourites Sayyad Ambir and Vaidehi Lohiya clinched the Men's and Women's Foil gold medals respectively. Ambir defeated his teammate Tejas Patil in the Men's final while Lohiya got the better of Mumbai's Vaibhavi Ingale in the Women's summit clash.





In the archery events being held in Amravati, Nashik's Men and Amravati's Women clinched the Recurve Team gold medals while Pune's Men and Women grabbed both golds on offer in the Compound category.



In the football competition, Pune would aim to grab a double crown after both their Men's and Women's teams made it to the respective finals.



Pune's Men defeated Mumbai 2-1 to set up a summit clash against Kolhapur while their women counterparts will take on Mumbai after hammering Palghar 4-0 in the semi-final.



Thane Women bagged the table tennis team championship by drubbing Nagpur 3-0. (ANI)

