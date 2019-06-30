Maharashtra wins men's and women's title in National Wheelchair Basketball Championship

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 30 (ANI): Maharashtra secured the top spot in the 6th National Wheelchair Basketball Championship in both men's and women's categories here at Multipurpose Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju attended the event on the conclusion day.

In the men's category, Maharastra beat Punjab by 64-52 to win their sixth consecutive title. In women's category, Maharastra defeated Tamil Nadu by 25-14 and claimed their third title.

The event was organised by the Basketball Federation of India with the assistance of the Punjab sports department. (ANI)

