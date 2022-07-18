Mairaj Ahmad Khan wins historic Skeet gold at Changwon Shooting WC

Changwon [South Korea], July 18 (ANI): Two-time Olympian and India's shining light in Skeet shooting, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, won the country's and his first ever individual gold in the event, shooting 37 hits out of a possible 40 in the final at the ISSF World Cup Changwon 2022 in Changwon, South Korea on Sunday.

The Khurja top gun first shot 119/125 over two days of qualifying in the Men's Skeet and then came through a five-way shoot-off en route to gold.

His efforts helped India stay on top of the medal standings with five gold, five silver, and three bronze medals with two more days of competition left.

India also won a bronze today with the 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) women's team of Anjum Moudgil, Sift Kaur Samra, and Ashi Chouksey, winning their bronze medal match up 16-06 against Austria.



But the day undoubtedly belonged to the seasoned Mairaj. After finishing with 119, he found himself vying for two final qualification spots along with four others, among them, being two-time Olympic medalist Abdullah Al Rashidi of Kuwait. When Shotaro Toguchi of Japan missed his eighth shoot-off shot, he was assured of a top-eight spot.

In the ranking round, he was up against German Sven Korte, Korean Minki Cho, and Cypriot Nicolas Vasiliou for another round of 30-targets. He topped the round with 27 hits as Sven followed him to the medal round with 25-hits.

In the 40-shot medal round, Mairaj missed just three targets for 37-hits, to clinch the deal from Korean Minsu Kim who shot down 36-targets.

In another action, Vijayveer Sidhu in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol reached the ranking round but did not make the medal rounds while Anish and Sameer could not cross the first hurdle in the event.

Vijayveer shot 584 in qualifying to finish sixth while Anish shot 582 for the 12th spot and Sameer 566 for 30th position. Mufaddal Deesawala finished 23rd in the Women's Skeet shooting a total of 108. (ANI)

