Maj AQ Khan wins silver medal in 53rd Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct 3 (ANI): Maj Abdul Quadir Khan of the Corps of Signals brought laurels to India as he won a silver medal at the 53rd Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship held at Batam, Indonesia on October 2 this year.

The championship was Khan's maiden event.

He was commissioned in June 2014 and he took to bodybuilding with fervour in spite of an extremely busy regimental schedule.

His prowess in the sport had taken a dramatic turn at the 1 Signals training centre at Jabalpur where he benefited immensely from the excellent training infrastructure and accomplished coaches.

After honing his skills, he participated in the Indian Body Building Federation (IBBF) selection trials held at Khammam, Telangana in July 2019 and got selected to represent India.

His accomplishment in the sport is spectacular and has also brought glory to the Indian Army and Corps of Signals. (ANI)

