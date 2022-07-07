Malaysia Masters 2022: HS Prannoy enters QFs, defeats Wang Tzu-Wei

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 7 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Prannoy cruised into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 on Thursday.

Playing at Court 3, Prannoy defeated Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei 21-19, 21-16, in a match that lasted for 44 minutes.

The 29-year-old shuttler completely dominated the proceedings in both rounds and secured his quarter-finals berth.



Earlier in the day, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals after defeating China's Zhang Yiman 21-12, 21-10, in a game that lasted 28 minutes, here at Court 3.

On the other hand, B Sai Praneeth bowed out of the tournament after losing in the Round of 16, men's singles clash against China's Li Shifeng 21-14, 21-17, in a match that lasted 42 minutes.

Shuttler Parupalli also crashed out of the tournament after losing to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 34 minutes, here at Court 2. (ANI)

