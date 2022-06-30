Malaysia Open: Carolina Marin, Lee Zii Jia suffer shock exits

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 30 (ANI): Carolina Marin and local hero Lee Zii Jia suffered shock exits at the ongoing Malaysia Open 2022 on Thursday.

The Asian badminton champion lost 19-21, 21-19, 16-21 to Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. Other Malaysian players like Liew Daren and Ng Tze Yong were also eliminated in round two.

Zii Jia was hoping to play Japan's former World No 1 Momota Kento in the quarter-finals but now is out of the tournament. The World No 5 has a chance to redeem himself at next week's Malaysia Masters.

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Carolina Marin also surprisingly crashed out in round two as she lost to unseeded Line Kjaersfeldt from Denmark 19-21, 21-19, 13-21 in 74 minutes.

South Korea's An Se Young was ousted by China's Han Yue 23-21, 18-21, 16-21.



Star India shuttler PV Sindhu registered a stunning comeback win against Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan to reach the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open.

She pulled off a stunning win 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 to reach the quarterfinals. Playing on Court 1, Sindhu came through a tough test against Thailand's Chaiwan in the match.

Sindhu lost the first game 19-21. In the second game of the match, Sindhu made a brilliant comeback, winning 21-9 while totally dominating her opponent.

The third game of the match saw the two-time Olympic medalist taking the lead and winning the game 21-14 to seal her spot in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu will face second-seeded Tai Tzu-ying in the quarterfinal. Later, HS Prannoy pulled off a huge upset by beating World No. 4 Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-chen in straight games, 21-15, 21-17 to enter the quarterfinals.

While, Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday bowed out of the ongoing Malaysia Open tournament. Kashyap was defeated by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-19, 21-10, in a match that lasted 44 minutes. (ANI)

