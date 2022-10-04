Mane, Rashid, Ajeetesh to compete PGTI Players Championship 2022

Panchkula (Haryana)[India], October 4 (ANI): The Professional Golf Tour of India will be staging the PGTI Players Championship 2022. The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs. 50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be played on October 8. The PGTI Players Championship is being held at the scenic Panchkula Golf Club for the fourth year in succession.

The event will feature top Indian professionals such as Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, PGTI Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, Khalin Joshi, defending champion Chikkarangappa, Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Honey Baisoya, to name a few.

Besides Chandigarh-based golfers Ajeetesh Sandhu and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, the Tricity will also be represented by prominent names such as Chandigarh's Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Angad Cheema, Amrit Lal, Ranjit Singh, Harmeet Kahlon, Amritinder Singh, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal as well as Panchkula's Aadil Bedi and Chandimandir's Ravi Kumar.



The major foreign names in the field consist of Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai.

All three amateurs in the fray, Arjun Singh Bhatia, Paramraj Singh Sandhu and Brijesh Kumar hail from the Panchkula Golf Club.

Col. A S Dhillon, GM, Panchkula Golf Club, said, "We thank the Govt. of Haryana to have sanctioned the conduct of the PGTI Players Championship at the Panchkula Golf Club (PGC). We have been able to develop PGC into a top championship venue in the country in a short span of few years thanks to the continued support of the Govt. of Haryana. We're confident that the professionals will relish the excellent playing conditions at the PGC."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We thank American Express, Govt. of Haryana and the Panchkula Golf Club (PGC) for supporting the event and helping make the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship a regular feature in Panchkula, a city which is now an emerging golfing hub. We can expect a highly competitive week of golf with a strong field vying for top honours at a venue which offers immaculate playing conditions."

The Panchkula Golf Club course has been designed to provide enough challenges both to the top pros and to the weekend golfer. The golf course measuring approximately 135 acres is situated on the banks of river Ghaggar. The cool summer breeze from the mountains and the winter cold winds add to the ambience of the course. Every effort is taken to maintain the course at the highest recommended international standards. (ANI)

