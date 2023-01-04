Manika Batra climbs 3 places ITTF rankings to career-best 35th place

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Star India paddler Manika Batra jumped three places in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) global rankings to achieve a career-best ranking of 35th in the women's singles category.



The improvement follows a stellar performance in the Asian Cup in November, where Batra won an important medal for India.

She prevailed against World No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan and World No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China to take home the bronze.

Manika became just the second Indian and the first female player in table tennis to win a medal at a continental competition. Chetan Baboor earned a bronze medal in 2000 and a silver in 1997. (ANI)

