Manika Batra not part of India squad for Asian Championships in Doha

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Ace paddler Manika Batra isn't part of India's squad for the Asia Table Tennis Championships which is scheduled to be held in Doha, from September 28 to October 5.

TTFI has decided to bring in a policy change in National Camp rules and regulations and make them mandatory for all national players to abide by, as and when organised. There will be no exception made or leniency shown for any player once chosen for the National Camp. Only the players that are part of the National Camp before a specific tournament will be considered for selection into the National Team to represent India.

As per the rules, no player can expect any relief or leniency against attending the National Camp, save for medical grounds; however, the player(s) must inform TTFI well in advance and visit the SAI panel of doctors identified by TTFI to obtain a medical certificate. No private doctor's certification is valid.

The men's team for the event includes Manav Vikash Thakkar, Sanil Shankar Shetty, Harmeet Rajul Desai, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, and Achanta Sharath Kamal.

The women's team includes Sutirtha Mukherjee, Akula Sreeja, Ayhika Mukherjee, and Archana Girish Kamath.



These players will play in men's singles: Manav Vikash Thakkar, Sanil Shankar Shetty, Harmeet Rajul Desai, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, and Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Women's Singles: Sutirtha Mukherjee, Akula Sreeja, Ayhika Mukherjee, and Archana Girish Kamath.

In men doubles, team will be: Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manav Vikash Thakkar and Harmeet Rajul Desai.

In women doubles, pairing will be: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee, Akula Sreeja and Archana Girish Kamath.

The mixed doubles team will consist of: Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath, Harmeet Desai and Akula Sreeja. (ANI)

