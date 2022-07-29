footer close header add
Manika Batra. (file image)
Manika Batra starts CWG 2022 campaign with a bang, beats SA's Mushfiquh Kalam

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 15:31 IST


Birmingham [UK], July 29 (ANI): Indian table tennis player Manika Batra started her Commonwealth Games campaign with a bang after claiming a victory against South Africa's Mushfiquh Kalam in her country's group match against SA.
She came into the match when India was in lead by 1-0.
Batra dominated her opponent Kalam and won the game 11-5, 11-3, 11-2.

Earlier, the Indian team of Sreeja Akula and Reet Tennison won their tie against South Africa's Laila Edwards and Danisha Jayavant Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5. This gave India a 1-0 lead over the Proteas.
The Qualifying Round 2 in Table Tennis will take place from 8:30 PM onwards.
Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

