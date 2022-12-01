Manika showed path for all youngsters: Achanta Sharath Kamal on Manika Batra's Asian Cup medal win

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Table Tennis star and Commonwealth Games medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal heaped praises on star player Manika Batra, who clinched a bronze medal in the Asian Cup tournament earlier this month.

Star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra clinched the bronze medal at the ongoing ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament earlier this month, becoming the first Indian female paddler to win a medal at the event.

"The way she played was good and beating a Chinese player and a Japanese player who are in the top-10 you know is a remarkable feat and it shows and breaks all barriers and shows the pathway for all the youngsters that yes, we can also beat the best in the world. Hats off to what Manika has done in the recent Asian Cup," quoted by Achanta Sharath Kamal to ANI.

She won the bronze medal match against World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata by 4-2.



Earlier, she had lost to Mima Ito in the semifinal match by 2-4 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11). Despite her loss, she played in the bronze medal match and captured the prize.

Batra produced a stunning performance to register a victory over World No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the first round of the ongoing Asian Cup 2022 tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

Competing at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, World No. 44 Batra defeated the fourth-seeded table tennis player 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9).

Following this, she qualified for the quarterfinal. In the QFs, she defeated Chen Szu-Yu of Taiwan by 4-3 (6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9) to qualify for the semifinal.

The current edition of the Asian Cup is was held from November 17 to November 19 at Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. (ANI)

