Manju Rani loses finals of Women's World Boxing Championships, wins silver

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 13 (ANI): Manju Rani had to settle for a silver medal in the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships on Sunday as she lost the final match of the tournament.

Second-seed Russian Ekaterina Paltceva defeated Rani 4-1 in the 48-kg weight category.

Sixth-seeded Rani had defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat 4-1 on Saturday to enter the finals. She was the lone Indian to enter the final of the tournament.

With this, she had become the first Indian woman boxer in 18 years to enter the finals in her maiden appearance in the tournament.

Earlier on Saturday, Mary Kom (51kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had to settle for a bronze medal after losing their respective semi-final matches.

Chinese Taipei's Huang Hsiao-Wen defeated Boro 5-0 to knock her out of the tournament. Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu outclassed Mary Kom 4-1 in the 51kg category.

China's Yang Liu defeated Lovolina 3-2 in the 69-kg category.

Kom had to settle for a bronze medal, but with this, she became the only boxer to have eight medals in the history of the tournament.

After the match, Kom was seen surprised at how she was scored by the match officials.

She had taken to Twitter to share the entire match's video. The 36-year-old captioned the post as, "How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is... @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia."

After the match, a BFI official said that India has waved a yellow card to appeal against how the Indian pugilist was scored in the match.

"We have appealed, the yellow card has been given. But we have to wait for confirmation," a BFI official told ANI.

However, the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) technical committee rejected India's appeal regarding how Mary Kom was scored by the match officials in her semi-final match of the Women's World Boxing Championships.

As per AIBA's instructions, protests are granted only if the scoreline reads either 3:2 or 3:1. Hence, the yellow card was not accepted by the technical committee. (ANI)

