Manju Rani reaches quarterfinals of AIBA Women's World Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani defeated Venezuela's Tayonis Rojas to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships 2019 here on Monday.

Rani, in the 48kg category, dominated Rojas throughout and secured a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the round of 16. She will now compete against South Korean's Kim Hyang Min on October 10.

However, Manju Bamboriya (64kg) witnessed a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Angela Carini of Italy in her opening game in the championship.

The six-time World Champion, Mary Kom, will begin her campaign in the championship on Tuesday against Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the 51kg category as she had a bye in the first round. (ANI)

