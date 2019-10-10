Manju Rani reaches semifinal of AIBA Women's World C'ships, ensures second medal for India

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the 48kg quarterfinals of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

Rani outclassed her top-seeded opponent by 4-1 to secure India's second medal in the tournament. She will now compete against the winner of the quarterfinal match between Bulgaria's Sevda Asenova and Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the semifinal clash.

Earlier in the day, Mary Kom defeated Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia 5-0 in the quarter-final bout of the 51 kg division. Kom has assured herself an eighth World Championships medal.

India's Lovlina Borgohain had progressed to the quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday.

Borgohain outclassed Morocco's Oumayma Bel Ahbib 5-0 in the 69-kg category.

The 2018 bronze medalist Borgohain piled on relentless pressure on her opponent and ended up winning the match quite easily.

Jamuna Bora also entered the quarter-finals in the 54-kg category after defeating Algerian Ouidad Sfouh 5-0. (ANI)

