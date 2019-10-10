Manju Rani (Blue) punching her opponent Kim Hyang Mi (Red) during the quarterfinal bout. (Photo/Boxing Federation Twitter)
Manju Rani (Blue) punching her opponent Kim Hyang Mi (Red) during the quarterfinal bout. (Photo/Boxing Federation Twitter)

Manju Rani reaches semifinal of AIBA Women's World C'ships, ensures second medal for India

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:31 IST

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani defeated North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi in the 48kg quarterfinals of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.
Rani outclassed her top-seeded opponent by 4-1 to secure India's second medal in the tournament. She will now compete against the winner of the quarterfinal match between Bulgaria's Sevda Asenova and Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the semifinal clash.
Earlier in the day, Mary Kom defeated Rio Olympics bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia 5-0 in the quarter-final bout of the 51 kg division. Kom has assured herself an eighth World Championships medal.
India's Lovlina Borgohain had progressed to the quarter-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships on Wednesday.
Borgohain outclassed Morocco's Oumayma Bel Ahbib 5-0 in the 69-kg category.
The 2018 bronze medalist Borgohain piled on relentless pressure on her opponent and ended up winning the match quite easily.
Jamuna Bora also entered the quarter-finals in the 54-kg category after defeating Algerian Ouidad Sfouh 5-0. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:39 IST

Sindhu terms her BWF World Championship victory as a 'much-awaited win'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10: Months after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday termed her victory as a 'much-awaited win.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 15:12 IST

Lanning and Healy move up in ICC Women's ODI rankings

Dubai [UAE], Oct 10 (ANI): Australia skipper Meg Lanning and wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy have moved up in the latest ICC Women's ODI player rankings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:58 IST

New Zealand Cricket signs six year deal with Spark Sport

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): New Zealand cricket on Thursday signed a six-year broadcasting rights deal with a streaming service Spark Sport, starting from April next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:55 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Mary Kom for performance in Boxing Championships

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday lauded Mary Kom's exceptional performance in the World Women's Boxing Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:53 IST

Kiren Rijiju wants positive, conductive sports culture in the country

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Thursday called for creating a sports culture in the country and also asked the private sector to play an active role in promoting fitness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:49 IST

Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor to lead CPL women's T10 teams

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): West Indies legspinner Afy Fletcher and skipper Stafanie Taylor have been named captains of Caribbean Premier League's Courts Gladiators and NLCB Revellers, respectively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:28 IST

Netflix's jibe at Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy's Twitter spat...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Netflix UK and Ireland's official handle had the best response to the ongoing Twitter spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy - wives of former England footballers Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:43 IST

Small fire behind players' pavilion delays play during Sheffield Shield

Perth [Australia], Oct 10 (ANI): Small fire behind the players' pavilion at the WACA ground in Perth delayed play on the opening day of the Marsh Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Tasmania on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:13 IST

Will try to win gold medal for country: Mary Kom

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): After entering the semi-finals of ongoing World Women's Boxing Championships, Mary Kom on Thursday said that she would try to win the gold medal for the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:10 IST

Performance against Pakistan will inspire youngsters: Rumesh Ratnayake

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): After his team defeated Pakistan in the all the three T20Is, Sri Lanka's coach Rumesh Ratnayake believes that the victory will certainly inspire the next set of Islanders.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST

Mary Kom storms into semi-finals of World Women's Boxing Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 10 (ANI): Mary Kom on Thursday stormed into the semi-finals of the ongoing World Women's Boxing Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:49 IST

Steve Smith is confusing bowlers left, right and centre: Dale Steyn

Dubai [UAE], Oct 10 (ANI): South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has hailed Australia batsman Steve Smith for his consistency and said that the top-order batter is confusing bowlers left, right and centre.

Read More
iocl