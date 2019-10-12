Manju Rani secures final berth in AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 12 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani on Saturday trounced Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the semifinal match of the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships to secure a berth in the final.

Rani defeated her opponent 4-1 in the 48kg category to enter the final of the tournament. With this win, she became the first Indian to enter the final in the ongoing Championships. She will now compete for the gold medal bout.

In her quarterfinal clash, she outclassed North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi by 4-1 to reach into the semis.

Earlier in the day, six-time world champion Mary Kom was knocked out of the tournament after facing a defeat in the semifinals by Turkey's Busenaz Cakiroglu 4-1 in the 51-kg category. She would now have to settle for a bronze medal.

After the match, Kom was surprised at how she had been scored by the match officials.

She took to Twitter and shared the entire match's video. The 36-year-old captioned the post as "How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is... @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia."

A Boxing Federation of India official also said that an appeal has been filed.

"We have appealed. The yellow card has been given. But we have to wait for an official word," a BFI official told ANI.

Later in the day, India's Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) are scheduled to play their respective semi-final matches. (ANI)

