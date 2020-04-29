Manpreet, Kaif mourn Irrfan Khan's demise

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh on Wednesday mourned the death of the ace actor Irrfan Khan and thanked him for entertaining and giving powerful performance through versatile characters.

Taking to Twitter Manpreet wrote, "Extremely sad to hear the demise of a versatile and talented actor @irrfank. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performance. My deepest condolences to his family - RIP."



Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the ace actor who lost his battle to cancer.

"Saddened to hear about #IrrfanKhan's demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family. One of my favourite actors, gone too soon. His work will live on forever. RIP, Irrfan," Kaif tweeted.



The Indian football team mourned the demise of one of the finest actors in the Bollywood.

"We mourn the untimely loss of #IrrfanKhan, who touched one and all with his beautiful performances on screen. RIP," the official handle of the AIFF tweeted.

Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'.

He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

