Mansukh Sandhu finishes on top in Pre Qualifying II

Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], February 9 (ANI): Mansukh Sandhu (72-71) of Chandigarh totaled one-under 143 to finish on top at the end of round two of Pre Qualifying II of the PGTI Qualifying School 2022 here at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club.

From a total field of 86 in Pre Qualifying II, the top 22 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at seven-over 151.

Twenty-two-year-old Mansukh Sandhu, lying overnight ninth and three off the lead, had a quiet front-nine on Wednesday as he made pars all the way. Mansukh, making his second appearance at the PGTI Qualifying School, then powered ahead of the rest by picking up birdies in quick succession on the 10th, 13th and 14th, landing his approach shots within five feet on a couple of occasions.



Sandhu, a winner on the amateur circuit last year, conceded a late double-bogey on the 17th but still ended up with the day's joint lowest score of one-under 71 in windy conditions.

Mansukh, who finished inside the top-20 in last season's amateur rankings, said, "As a result of the tough pin positions and the windy conditions, I looked for greens in regulation on the front-nine. The objective was to make the cut for the Final Stage so there were no risks required. I then created more opportunities for myself on the back-nine with some good wedge shots.

"This performance gives me the self-belief going into the Final Stage," added Mansukh, who looks up to professionals such as Gaganjeet Bhullar and Ajeetesh Sandhu.

Pune amateur Rohan Dhole Patil (70-74) fired a 74 in round two to finish second at even-par 144. Sidhartha Sharathram and amateur Divyansh Dubey took tied third place at one-over 145.The last Pre Qualifying event (Pre Qualifying III) will now be held on February 11 - 12. (ANI)

