Mary Kom attends 18th National Speed, Figure Skating Championship opening ceremony

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 4 (ANI): Indian boxing legend Mary Kom attended the opening ceremony of the 18th edition of the National Speed and Figure Skating Championship that kick-started today at ISKATE by Roseate in Gurugram.

Organized by the Ice Skating Association of India, the Championship will be held over five days till January 8 and will witness participation from more than 300 athletes from across the country.



Mary Kom was the Guest of Honor at the Opening Ceremony of the championship. Amitabh Sharma, President of the Ice Skating Association of India and a member of the Indian Olympic Association, also graced this occasion.



"It's an absolute honour to be hosting the 18th edition of National Ice Skating Championship at ISKATE by Roseate. We, at Ice Skating Association of India, are leaving no stone unturned to promote winter games in India. To channelize the talent of Indian ice skaters, we are always keen to organise all year national level training camps and championships in figure skating and speed skating. At the end of the XVIII National Ice Skating Championship, we will be selecting a few athletes for a training program in the USA," said Amitabh Sharma, according to a release.





The National Speed and Figure Skating Championship 2023 will be held in two disciplines - short track speed skating and figure skating. The athletes will be divided into 6 categories in each discipline based on age group. The athletes will represent 13 states across India, namely Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.



The winners of each category of the Championship will be rewarded with a medal, a trophy and a certificate while the first and second runners-up will receive a medal and a certificate.



According to International Figure Skater Harshita Rawtani, a contestant in the Championship, "Skating is my passion and bruises is my fashion, this is a quote that has always stuck by me throughout my entire ice skating journey. Going for the Grand Prix in the USA to going in international camps and competitions, it's been an overwhelming journey. I am a 7 time national winner and I hope to secure a gold this year at the XVIII National Ice Skating Championship."



Regarding her participation in the National Championship, International Figure Skater Aanya Singh, said, "I have been training for figure skating for the past 10 years. This year, at the XVIII National Ice Skating championship, I will be participating in three categories - solo skating, pair skating and synchronised skating. Winning the National Championship will propel me towards my goal of participating and winning a medal for the country in the Winter Olympics." (ANI)

