Mary Kom, PV Sindhu hail PM Modi's initiative to empower women

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian boxer Mary Kom and shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to empower women in the country.

Mary Kom said that such initiatives will enable her to work harder and make India proud.

"I thank @narendramodi for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgment motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi. @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia," Kom tweeted.



The 24-year-old Sindhu thanked Modi for coming up with this initiative to honour and empower women in the country.

"I thank @narendramodi sir for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgment motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi," Sindhu tweeted.



Shuttler Saina Nehwal also tweeted and said: "I thank @narendramodi for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgment motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi".



On Friday, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports had said that PM Modi is appealing to everyone to celebrate #BharatKiLaxmi for the extraordinary success of the women of India.

"This Diwali, let's all celebrate womanhood. Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! PM @narendramodi Ji has appealed to everyone to celebrate #BharatKiLaxmi for the extraordinary success of the women of India," Rijiju had tweeted.

Earlier this year, PV Sindhu had become the first Indian to win a gold at the BWF World Championships while Mary Kom was able to win a bronze medal at the Women's World Wrestling Championships. (ANI)