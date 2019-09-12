Mary Kom recommended for Padma Vibhushan, 8 other woman athletes for Padma Bhushan, Padma Shree

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Six-time record World Champion boxer Mary Kom has been recommended for the 'Padma Vibhushan'-- India's second-highest civilian award.

Eight other woman athletes, including shuttler PV Sindhu, have also been nominated for the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree.

"Ace shuttler PV Sindhu who recently became the first-ever Indian to win the World Championship in Switzerland is recommended for the Padma Bhushan award," Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports sources told ANI.

Sindhu outclassed her opponent Nazomi Okuhara by 21-7, 21-7 in the BWF World Championships last month to bag a gold medal.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra, cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, hockey captain Rani Rampal, former shooter Suma Shirur, and mountaineering twin sisters Tashi and Nungshi Malik are the others whose names have been sent for the civilian awards.

"The two male athletes, former hockey player MP Ganesh, and archer Tarundeep Rai were also recommended for the Padma Shree today", sources said.

Ganesh was recommended due to his contribution to Indian hockey whereas Rai showcased a brilliant form recently as he bagged the silver medal in the 2019 World Archery Championships in June. (ANI)

