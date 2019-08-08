Mary Kom, Sarita Devi among 10 women boxers selected for AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Indian women boxers Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Neeraj and Jamuna Boro are among 10 boxers who will represent India in the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Boxers were selected after three-day trials which concluded on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Six-time world champion Kom (51kg) and World Championship bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) had already found a spot for the tournament because of their consistent performances in the last few months.

Squad: Manju Rani (48kg), Mary Kom (51kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg), Neeraj (57kg), Sarita Devi (60kg), Manju Bomboriya (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Nandini (81kg), Kavita Chahal (+81kg).

The World Championships will take place in Ulan Ude, Russia from October 3 to 13, 2019. (ANI)

