Mary Kom to lead India's challenge at World Boxing Championship

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Six-time World Champion Mary Kom will lead India's charge at the Women's World Boxing championship starting from today at Ulan-Ude in Russia.

Ten boxers will represent India in the showpiece event.

The 36-year-old sportsperson will compete in the 51kg category.

Kom has been recently recommended for the 'Padma Vibhushan' award.

The squad includes Manju Rani (48kg), Mary Kom (51kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg), Neeraj (57kg), Sarita Devi (60kg), Manju Bomboriya (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Nandini (81kg), and Kavita Chahal (+81kg).

The semifinals and finals of the World Championship will take place on October 12 and 13 respectively. (ANI)

