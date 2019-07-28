Mary Kom wins gold at President's Cup

Labuan Bajo [Indonesia], July 28 (ANI): Six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom clinched the gold medal in the 23rd President's Cup in 51Kg category here on Sunday.

Kom defeated Australian April Franks 5-0 without breaking a sweat.

"Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you're willing to go longer, work harder & give more effort than anyone else. I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI," Mary Kom tweeted.

Ever since the 51 kg category boxer became an Olympic weight, Mary has been juggling between 51 kg and her favourite 48 kg.

The Indian boxing icon, who has her world titles in 48 kg, also won 2012 Olympic bronze and 2019 India Open gold, both in 51 kg category.

The London Olympic bronze medallist is preparing for the 2020 qualifications. (ANI)