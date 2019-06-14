Former England wicket-keeper batsman Matt Prior
Former England wicket-keeper batsman Matt Prior

Matt Prior to attempt to ride full Tour de France

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Former England wicket-keeper batsman Matt Prior on Thursday informed that he would be attempting to ride the full Tour de France and said he would be attempting to do it one day ahead of the actual race.
In the first tweet, Prior wrote: "Hi guys, you may or may not know but in just three weeks time I will be attempting to ride the FULL Tour de France route - 21 stages, 3500km over 3 weeks - just one day ahead of the actual race".

The former England player mentioned that he hopes to raise money for charities through his attempt.
In another tweet, Prior wrote, "This is the biggest physical challenge I have ever attempted and will hopefully be very worthwhile as we have set a target to raise PS300k for the chosen charities @Chance2Shine @DansTrust2012 & @ParkinsonsUK".

Prior announced his retirement in 2015. His retirement came after an injury he endured in 2014.
In 2014, Prior suffered from an Achilles injury and it had required him to undergo a surgery.
Prior played 79 Test matches for England, scoring 4099 runs. The player went to afflict 256 dismissals behind the stumps.
The player has been a part of three Ashes-winning squads. Prior scored a Test match century on his debut against West Indies.
Prior played 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for England, but he was not able to achieve huge success in the limited-overs format. (ANI)

