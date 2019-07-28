Max Verstappen wins German Grand Prix

Hockenheim [Germany], July 28 (ANI): Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen clinched the rain-hit German Grand Prix at Hockenheim on Sunday.

Verstappen now has the second title of the Formula One season.

The 21-year-old Verstappen held himself calm and composed in a race littered with crashes and safety cars, CNN reported.



Four-time former champion Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel claimed the second spot after starting from the rear of the grind.

Russian Daniil Kvyat achieved the third spot for Toro Rosso followed by Canadian Lance Stroll in fourth for Racing Point.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz of Spain claimed the fifth spot. (ANI)

