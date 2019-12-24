MC Mary Kom aims medal in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Indian ace boxer and five-time world championship MC Mary Kom said she is eyeing a medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympic.

"I am trying my best for 2020 Olympics and government is supporting me, I am trying my best to qualify and bring medal," Mary Kom told ANI.

The 36-year-old boxer bagged a bronze medal in 51kg category of Women's World Boxing Championships 2019 back in October.

Earlier, she had won gold in the 2018 edition of Women's World Boxing Championships.

Mary Kom said that she will always cherish her performances in 2018 and 2019 editions of Women's World Boxing Championships for a long time.

"Well for many years I have been representing my country in boxing, my career has been very well, I have performed very well, 2018 was a remarkable performance, especially after having children and so many responsibilities, keep performing is not easy. I will always remember for 2018 world championship medal and even 2019 championship also,"

The Olympic medalist said that she is training hard for the upcoming tournaments.

"I am preparing for upcoming championship, winning medal is not easy but I am trying my best," she said.

She added that women have performed well this year and I wish all the athletes good luck for future events.

"Everyone has done excellent performance especially for women and being a woman I am proud of them. I wish all athletes to keep winning and bring laurel for the country,"

She wished her fans Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year. (ANI)

