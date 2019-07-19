Melbourne to continue host Australian Grand Prix until 2025

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:23 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Perry strengthens Aussies to 265/3 at stumps on Day 1

Taunton [UK], July 19 (ANI): Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 84 put Australia in a comfortable position, reaching 265 runs for the loss of three wickets at stumps on Day One of the one-off Test against England in the Women's Ashes here at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Thursday.