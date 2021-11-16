Mercedes request 'right for review' over Hamilton-Verstappen incident in Brazil

Sao Paulo [Brazil], November 16 (ANI): Mercedes on Tuesday announced they are seeking a 'Right of Review' of the incident in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix when Red Bull's Max Verstappen defended the lead from Lewis Hamilton, leading both drivers to run wide.

Hamilton, who started P10 on the grid, had been closing down Verstappen's Red Bull, culminating in an attempted pass around the outside at Turn 4 on Lap 48. Both drivers ran wide before rejoining, with Verstappen still in the lead.



The stewards noted the incident, but soon afterwards concluded no investigation was necessary. The race continued and Hamilton passed Verstappen 11 laps later and went on to take the win.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Mercedes announced they wanted the incident at Interlagos looked at again. A short statement from the team on Twitter read: "The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team confirms that we have today requested a Right of Review under Article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Code, in relation to the Turn 4 incident between Car 44 and Car 33 on lap 48 of the Brazilian Grand prix, on the basis of new evidence unavailable to the Stewards at the time of their decision."

The stewards will now meet with representatives from the team to assess the new evidence. (ANI)

