Milan-Cortina to host Winter Olympics 2026

Lausanne [Switzerland], Jun 24 (ANI): Italian cities Milan and Cortina will host the Olympic Winter Games 2026.

International Olympic Committee on Monday elected the Italian cities at the 134th IOC Session, taking place from June 24 to 26, in Lausanne.

During the voting between candidate cities Milan-Cortina and Stockholm-Are, the Italian cities received 47 votes while the Swedish cities got 34 votes. The total number of voting cards distributed was 82, out of which 81 were considered as valid.

In a Tweet, IOC in a video revealed the result, saying, Milano-Cortina elected as Host City for the Winter Olympic Games 2026.

Milano-Cortina elected as Host City for the Winter Olympic Games 2026 @MilanoCortina26 #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/UrU1sDsiwG — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) June 24, 2019



Italy will be hosting the Olympic Winter Games for the second time in 20 years. The country last hosted the event in 2006 at Turin. The city Cortina previously hosted the event in 1956.

IOC President Thomas Bach in a statement said: "Congratulations to Milan-Cortina. We can look forward to outstanding and sustainable Olympic Winter Games in a traditional winter sports country."

"The passion and knowledge of Italian fans, together with experienced venue operators, will create the perfect atmosphere for the best athletes in the world. The Olympic Winter Games Milan-Cortina 2026 will feature iconic venues and beautiful settings, combining the attractions of a modern European metropolis with a classic Alpine environment."

"The new Candidature Process has demonstrated the success of the Olympic Agenda 2020. We have lowered the cost and complexity of developing Games projects, which now serve the long-term development goals of the host communities and have sustainability and legacy at their hearts. This has led to a significantly reduced organisation budget and the use of 93 per cent existing or temporary competition venues," he added.

IOC President thanked the Swedish cities for presenting an excellent candidature.

"I also want to thank Stockholm-Åre for presenting an excellent candidature and being part of the Candidature Process for the Olympic Winter Games 2026," he said. (ANI)