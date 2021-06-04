Milkha Singh's condition better, stable; team of doctors monitoring him at PGI Chandigarh

By Milkha Singh'S Condition Better, Stable

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 4 (ANI): Track legend Milkha Singh, who was on Thursday admitted to the ICU in COVID hospital of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday.



"Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, being unwell due to COVID 19, was admitted here yesterday. On the basis of all the medical parameters today, his condition has been observed better and more stable than yesterday. He is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors," said Prof. Ashok Kumar, Spokesperson, PGIMER, Chandigarh

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh and inquired about his health.

PM Modi wished him a speedy recovery and hoped he will be back soon to bless and inspire the athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

Milkha Singh is also known as The Flying Sikh. He still is the only Indian athlete to win gold in the 400m at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. He represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements. (ANI)

