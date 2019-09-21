Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju

Ministry of Sports to create 20 National Centres of Excellence

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ministry of Sports will create 20 National Centres of Excellence (NCE) in order to groom athletes for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. Every Centre of Excellence will designate funds for four to six specific sports.
The new scheme will ensure that athletes in the same premises have access to similar facilities unlike before.
"Standardising the training on a campus will enable athletes to attain much higher performances in their respective sport. When athletes of the same level train at a centre and the facilities are made exclusively available to them, they will train better and results will show. We are working in close coordination with National Sports Federations to ensure a smooth transition of our existing facilities into National Centre of Excellence and to identify more centres," said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.
After this move, the grassroots level athletes will be trained at other SAI facilities and will be moved to NCE depending on performance and possibility of an Olympic medal.
The 20 SAI facilities that have been identified as National Center of Excellence include, SAI centres in Patiala, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Sonepat, Lucknow, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gandhinagar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, Indira Gandhi Stadium, Delhi, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Swimming Pool Complex, Delhi, National Water Sports Academy (Khelo India), Alleppey, National Boxing Academy (Khelo India), Rohtak, National Wrestling Academy (Khelo India), Aurangabad. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:33 IST

David Boon appointed as match referee for Pak-SL series

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 21 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer David Boon has been appointed as the match referee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the upcoming T20I and ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:33 IST

Deepak Punia advances to World Wrestling Championships final

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian wrestler Deepak Punia reached the final of the World Wrestling Championship after defeating Swiss grappler Stefan Reichmuth by 8-2 in the 86 kg weight category here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:56 IST

Kanpur: 4th Hockey India 5-a-side senior national championship...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): After three successful annual editions of the futuristic Hockey India 5-a-side senior national championship, the tournament is back with its fourth edition starting in Kanpur from September 22 at the Hockey Complex here in Green Park Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:56 IST

Usain Bolt admits being 'a big Ronaldo fan'

Zurich [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Jamaica sprinter Usain Bolt has picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi despite calling both of them 'footballing geniuses'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:50 IST

Good to have youngsters in team: Shikhar Dhawan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): India opener Shikhar Dhawan believes it is good to have youngsters in the team as it will give them match practice for the T20I World Cup 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:48 IST

Stokes thanks family for supporting him through 'cricketing summer'

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes who had an exceptional cricketing summer thanked his family for being there with him through all ups and downs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:26 IST

India one of the strongest teams in the world, says Rassie van der Dussen

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face off each other in the final T20I of the three-match series, Proteas batsman Rassie van der Dussen termed team India as one of the 'strongest' sides in the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:04 IST

Rahul Aware beats Rassul Kaliyev, enters semi-finals of World...

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 21 (ANI): Commonwealth Games gold medalist Rahul Aware defeated Rassul Kaliyev in the World Wrestling Championships to reach semi-finals on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:50 IST

IOA writes to regional VP Commonwealth Sport over exclusion of shooting

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association's Secretary General Rajeev Mehta has written to regional Vice-President of Commonwealth Sports Chris Chan over the exclusion of shooting from the event in 2022.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:42 IST

China Open: Tai Tzu Ying overcomes Chen Yu Fei to reach final

Changzhou [China], Sept 21 (ANI): Tai Tzu Ying defeated China's Chen Yu Fei 6-21, 21-13, 22-20 in a semifinal match of women's singles in the China Open here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:31 IST

Deepak Punia wins Olympic quota, enters semi-finals of World...

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 21 (ANI): Deepak Punia on Saturday secured an Olympic berth as he entered the semi-finals of World Wrestling Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:08 IST

David De Gea recalls 'bad memories' from last season ahead of...

Manchester [UK], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against West Ham, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea said that they still have 'bad memories' from last season when both teams faced each other.

Read More
iocl