Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports revokes suspension of PCI

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The sports">Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday revoked the suspension of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) with an immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to PCI, SPS Tomar, Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, also said that the election result of PCI declared by the Returning Officer on January 31 has been accepted by the Ministry.

"I am directed to refer to Paralympic Committee of India's letters dated 11.05.2020 and 17.11.2020 and to state that after considering the relevant and material facts... it has been decided to revoke the suspension of Paralympic Committee of India with immediate effect," the letter read.



"I am further directed to say that the election result of Paralympic Committee of India declared by the Returning Officer on 31.01.2020 have been accepted by this Ministry subject to further orders of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi in Writ Petition No. 10647/2019 and other Court order, if any. Accordingly, following office bearers who have been declared elected are taken on record: (i) Deepa Malik, President (ii) Gursharan Singh, Secretary-General (iii) M Mahadeva. Treasurer," it added.

Tomar further stated that it has been decided to renew the recognition of PCI for one year from the date of issue of the letter, "which will be subject to orders to be passed by the Delhi High Court and High Court of Karnataka or any other Court in the pending matters."

The letter added that it has been "noticed" that the constitution of PCI needs to be aligned in line with the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 (Sports Code).

"Accordingly, the Paralympic Committee of India is required to make a categorical affirmation of the provisions of the Sports Code in its constitution within 6 months so as to bring the same fully in line with the Sports Code," the letter read. (ANI)

