Mir crashes out of Argentina GP Sprint

Buenos Aires [Argentina], April 2 (ANI): A difficult day for Joan Mir and the Repsol Honda Team came to an abrupt end as he crashed out of the MotoGP Sprint Race.



With the track still drying, a damp Free Practice 3 saw Joan Mir dodging puddles in Argentina as he worked to continue Friday's progress. Ending the morning session in seventh place, Mir was in the mix while the conditions continued to improve.

Just ahead of Q1, the rain started to fall, and the Repsol Honda Team worked with perfect precision to prepare the RC213V for the conditions. Not fully wet, Mir was unable to get comfortable on his Repsol Honda Team machine and struggled throughout the Q1 session. A late fall from Alex Marquez forced the #36 to take avoiding action and put an end to his personal best lap of the session.

Joan Mir got a strong start to the second edition of the MotoGP Sprint Race but suffered a heavy fall at Turn 7. Mir was transferred to the hospital in Santiago del Estero for further checks - initial checks at the circuit medical centre revealed no major injuries. (ANI)

