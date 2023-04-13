Mir focused on Austin return as Bradl substitutes Marquez

Austin [US], April 13 (ANI): Joan Mir will be joined by Stefan Bradl for the Honda Team as the MotoGP World Championship arrives at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas.

The Repsol Honda Team, with Joan Mir and Stefan Bradl, head for the Circuit of the Americas looking for redemption and to capture past form. The 5.51-kilometre-long circuit has previously been a happy hunting ground for the RC213V with Marc Marquez guiding it to victory on seven occasions, undefeated from 2013 to 2018.

Joan Mir has spent the week between races recovering from the impact of his heavy crash during the first lap of the Sprint race in Argentina. The #36 is determined to put together an issue-free weekend to continue his adaptation to the Honda RC213V, with racing mileage the key to further improvements. 2022 saw Mir achieve his equal-best finish of the year when he was fourth at the Americas GP.



Marc Marquez continues to focus on recovering his injured right hand and will miss the Americas GP as a result. Honda HRC Test Rider Stefan Bradl will ride in his place. Bradl's last race in Austin was in 2016 and his appearances in 2013 and 2014 aboard the LCR Honda yielded two top-five finishes. In 2014 he started from the front row, behind Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa as the RC213V locked out the top three.

"I am ready to get back on the bike in America, I have been able to spend this week at home recovering fully after the fall on Saturday and getting back to training. Last year I had a strong race in Austin and Honda also has a very strong record there, so the objective is to have a consistent weekend and avoid problems. If we can get a complete race weekend under our belts, I think we will be able to learn a lot and make another step because in the two races are where you are learning the most about the Honda, " said Honda rider Joan Mir.

"First of all I want to wish Marc all the best in his recovery, as Honda we need him back on track. I arrive in Austin after a few days testing in Jerez where we were able to try a few things with the bike. It will be interesting to ride COTA again, I was last there racing in 2016 and will give me a chance to try the 2023 RC213V on a very different kind of track compared to what I have ridden so far this year. Let's have a productive weekend and see what's possible." said Honda rider Stefan Bradl. (ANI)

