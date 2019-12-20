Mirabhai Chanu bags gold medal at Qatar International Cup

Doha [Qatar], Dec 20 (ANI): Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Friday bagged a gold medal to open India's account at the sixth Qatar International Cup.

The 25-year-old bagged the medal in the 49-kg category on the opening day of the competition.

The lifter came up with a combined effort of 194kg in the Olympic qualifying silver level event.

The points from this event will be crucial when the final rankings for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are announced.

She lifted 83kg in an attempt in the snatch event and later came up with an effort of 111kg in the clean and jerk section.

Chanu had earlier bagged a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. (ANI)

